Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

97 165.13

GBP 212.18 207.32

EUR 190.58 186.20

JPY 1.5704 1.5346

SAR 45.08 43.98

AED 46.01 44.96