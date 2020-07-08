UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 July 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:48 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

97 165.13

GBP 212.18 207.32

EUR 190.58 186.20

JPY 1.5704 1.5346

SAR 45.08 43.98

AED 46.01 44.96

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Local administration to seal seven more areas in L ..

11 minutes ago

Razak Dawood says increasing geographical diversif ..

41 minutes ago

Azhar Ali reviews Pakistan’s first week of train ..

50 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination of Iraqi Polit ..

50 minutes ago

Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to ..

55 minutes ago

The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.