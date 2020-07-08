Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 July 2020
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
97 165.13
GBP 212.18 207.32
EUR 190.58 186.20
JPY 1.5704 1.5346
SAR 45.08 43.98
AED 46.01 44.96