Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 July 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 July 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

92 165.08

GBP 213.13 208.25

EUR 191.68 187.32

JPY 1.5746 1.5387

SAR 45.09 43.96

AED 46.00 44.93

