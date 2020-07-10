Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 July 2020
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:49 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
92 165.08
GBP 213.13 208.25
EUR 191.68 187.32
JPY 1.5746 1.5387
SAR 45.09 43.96
AED 46.00 44.93