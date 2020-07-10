Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 July 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
77 164.93
GBP 212.44 207.60
EUR 190.24 185.91
JPY 1.5767 1.5409
SAR 45.05 43.92
AED 45.96 44.89