Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

82 164.98

GBP 212.30 207.44

EUR 192.54 188.15

JPY 1.5740 1.5381

SAR 45.06 43.94

AED 45.96 44.92