Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 July 2020
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
82 164.98
GBP 212.30 207.44
EUR 192.54 188.15
JPY 1.5740 1.5381
SAR 45.06 43.94
AED 45.96 44.92