Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 July 2020
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:34 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
87 165.03
GBP 212.10 207.26
EUR 192.62 188.24
JPY 1.5789 1.5428
SAR 45.08 43.95
AED 45.98 44.93