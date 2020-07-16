Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

87 165.03

GBP 212.10 207.26

EUR 192.62 188.24

JPY 1.5789 1.5428

SAR 45.08 43.95

AED 45.98 44.93