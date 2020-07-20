Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 169.

48 165.63

GBP 212.25 207.37

EUR 193.54 189.10

JPY 1.5786 1.5426

SAR 45.20 44.14

AED 46.15 45.08