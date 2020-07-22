UrduPoint.com
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 July 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 60 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

08 166.22

GBP 216.44 211.50

EUR 196.36 191.85

JPY 1.5925 1.5563

SAR 45.40 44.27

AED 46.32 45.24

