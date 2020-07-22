Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 July 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 60 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
08 166.22
GBP 216.44 211.50
EUR 196.36 191.85
JPY 1.5925 1.5563
SAR 45.40 44.27
AED 46.32 45.24