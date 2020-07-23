Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 July 2020
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 169.
43 165.58
GBP 215.74 210.83
EUR 196.10 191.64
JPY 1.5813 1.5454
SAR 45.22 44.10
AED 46.13 45.08