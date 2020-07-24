Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 July 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 169.
93 166.07
GBP 216.63 211.68
EUR 197.33 192.84
JPY 1.5956 1.5593
SAR 45.36 44.23
AED 46.28 45.20