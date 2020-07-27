Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 July 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 169.
38 165.53
GBP 217.68 212.70
EUR 198.44 193.92
JPY 1.6048 1.5683
SAR 45.18 44.12
AED 46.12 45.05