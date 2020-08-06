Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 Aug 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

19 166.32

GBP 223.46 218.35

EUR 202.09 197.46

JPY 1.6126 1.5760

SAR 45.43 44.30

AED 46.34 45.27