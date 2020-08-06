Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 Aug 2020
Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:17 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
19 166.32
GBP 223.46 218.35
EUR 202.09 197.46
JPY 1.6126 1.5760
SAR 45.43 44.30
AED 46.34 45.27