Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 Aug 2020
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
19 166.32
GBP 223.05 217.95
EUR 201.30 196.73
JPY 1.6122 1.5754
SAR 45.43 44.30
AED 46.34 45.27