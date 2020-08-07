Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 Aug 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

19 166.32

GBP 223.05 217.95

EUR 201.30 196.73

JPY 1.6122 1.5754

SAR 45.43 44.30

AED 46.34 45.27