Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 11 Aug 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
49 166.62
GBP 223.10 218.02
EUR 200.22 195.67
JPY 1.6072 1.5706
SAR 45.52 44.38
AED 46.43 45.35