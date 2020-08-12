Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 Aug 2020
Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
29 166.42
GBP 221.92 216.85
EUR 199.63 195.08
JPY 1.5961 1.5598
SAR 45.46 44.33
AED 46.37 45.29