Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 Aug 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

29 166.42

GBP 221.92 216.85

EUR 199.63 195.08

JPY 1.5961 1.5598

SAR 45.46 44.33

AED 46.37 45.29