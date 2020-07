Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 2 in Pakistan 10 July 2020

89 LIBOR LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS LIBOR 1M 0.18825 LIBOR 3M 0.27288 LIBOR 6M 0.35338 US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates CURRENCY SIGHT/ 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M USD 166.49 166.42 166.25 165.88 165.43 164.96 164.53 EUR 187.72 187.71 187.64 187.36 186.98 186.56 186.28 GBP 209.57 209.50 209.31 208.89 208.35 207.79 207.34

Recent Stories

Players need to inspire each other in the absence ..

Nepra addresses online complaints against excessiv ..

Pakistan reports 5058 deaths with 243599 cases of ..

Players need to inspire each other in the absence ..

Players need to inspire each other in absence of s ..

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 10, 2020 in Pakistan