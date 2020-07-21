Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates In Pakistan 21 July 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
49 166.62
GBP 216.22 211.28
EUR 195.46 191.01
JPY 1.5910 1.5549
SAR 45.51 44.37
AED 46.43 45.35