Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates In Pakistan 21 July 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:57 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 21 July 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

49 166.62

GBP 216.22 211.28

EUR 195.46 191.01

JPY 1.5910 1.5549

SAR 45.51 44.37

AED 46.43 45.35

