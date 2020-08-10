Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 10 Aug 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 169.

98 166.12

GBP 222.24 217.14

EUR 200.47 195.92

JPY 1.6067 1.5702

SAR 45.37 44.26

AED 46.29 45.21