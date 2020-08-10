Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates In Pakistan 10 Aug 2020
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:16 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 169.
98 166.12
GBP 222.24 217.14
EUR 200.47 195.92
JPY 1.6067 1.5702
SAR 45.37 44.26
AED 46.29 45.21