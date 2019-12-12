UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Gets IFFSA Award

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:59 PM

Bank gets IFFSA award

Meezan Bank has been bestowed with a Special Award amongst multiple other category awards at Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia owing to its immense contributions to the Islamic banking and finance industry in South Asia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Meezan Bank has been bestowed with a Special Award amongst multiple other category awards at Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia owing to its immense contributions to the Islamic banking and finance industry in South Asia.

The awards were presented to the bank at 4th awards ceremony of IFFSA held in Male, Maldives, said a press release on Thursday.

Meezan Bank is the only Pakistani commercial bank to be recognized with this Special Award over an 11-year period encompassing both IFFSA as well as the The Sri Lanka Islamic Banking and Finance awards.

Previously, only two entities namely State Bank of Pakistan and KPMG - one of the big four accounting organizations have received this prestigious award. Meezan Bank has been recognized for its efforts that go beyond the realm of its normal business operations to assist the Islamic finance industry, in Pakistan as well as in the South Asian region.

In addition, the Bank has also been recognized with the following awards for demonstrating the best overall performance over the period 2018-2019: Gold Award - Entity of the Year, Gold Award - Bank of the Year, Gold Award - Investment Bank of the Year, Gold Award - Capital Markets Service Provider of the Year, Gold Award - Advisory Services Provider of the Year, Silver Award - Deal of the Year, Bronze Award - Education Provider of the Year.

IFFSA Awards are organised by UTO EduConsult (Pvt) Ltd, Sri Lanka in an effort to bring together Islamic banking and finance industry players from across the South Asian region; that are recognized for their outstanding performances in their respective areas of expertise. Competitive awards to institutions and individuals in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, India and Sri Lanka are also complemented by regional awards presented to institutions.

