UrduPoint.com

Bank Holiday On March 24 For Zakat Deduction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Bank Holiday on March 24 for Zakat deduction

The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday declared March 24 (Friday) as a bank holiday for the deduction of Zakat and all the banks and financial institutions would be closed for public dealing on the day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday declared March 24 (Friday) as a bank holiday for the deduction of Zakat and all the banks and financial institutions would be closed for public dealing on the day.

According to a circular issued by the Banking Policy and Regulations department of the central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan would remain closed for public dealing on March 24 for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, since 1st of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1444 A.H. is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23, which was already declared as a public holiday.

Accordingly, all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) shall remain closed for public dealing on March 24, it stated, adding that, however, all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs would attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day except for public dealing.

The SBP, in a separate statement, had already announced that the SBP would remain closed on Thursday, March 23 being a public holiday on the occasion of "Pakistan Day" as declared by the Government of Pakistan while all other banks, DFIs and MFBs would also remain closed on the day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Day Bank March All Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile ..

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

5 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler briefed about work of volunteers partici ..

UAQ Ruler briefed about work of volunteers participating in &#039;Bridges of Giv ..

19 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President and CEO ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President and CEO of JLL

19 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs.3100 to Rs. 204,100 per ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs.3100 to Rs. 204,100 per tola

45 seconds ago
 Dealers of used cars facing plunging sales

Dealers of used cars facing plunging sales

47 seconds ago
 KMC honored with ISO certificate

KMC honored with ISO certificate

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.