Bank Jitters Fuel Uncertainty As ECB Eyes Next Rate Hike

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 07:20 PM

The European Central Bank is poised to raise interest rates again on Thursday to tackle inflation, but the sudden collapse of a US lender has fuelled concern about the health of the banking system as borrowing costs climb higher

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):The European Central Bank is poised to raise interest rates again on Thursday to tackle inflation, but the sudden collapse of a US lender has fuelled concern about the health of the banking system as borrowing costs climb higher.

The ECB's 26-member governing council will "very, very likely" raise interest rates by another half a percentage point at its meeting in Frankfurt, president Christine Lagarde said last week.

It would be the sixth successive increase, leaving the ECB's three main rates 3.5 percentage points higher since July.

The ECB has hiked rates at an historically fast pace to cool consumer prices after energy and food costs shot up in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.

With Thursday's decision "a done deal", investors will be more interested in clues about the ECB's future moves, said ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski.

He predicts a "heated discussion" between dovish policymakers wanting to slow down rate hikes to ease the pain of higher borrowing costs, and "hawks" pushing to stay the course as inflation remains well above the ECB's two-percent goal.

"The March hike will be less important than what is signalled for May and beyond," Deutsche Bank economists said in a preview note.

Ahead of Thursday's gathering, ECB policymakers will be closely watching the market turmoil sparked by the failure of US lender SVB last week, which saw European bank shares plunge on spillover fears.

Concerns about the financial fallout from rising rates could see the ECB opting for smaller hikes after Thursday "to take some pressure off", said Baader Bank analyst Robert Halver.

"The over-indebtedness is far too high and higher interest rates could leave debtors vulnerable," he told AFP.

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire sought to calm jitters on Monday, saying he didn't "see any risk of contagion", while Germany's finance watchdog said the SVB collapse posed no threat to financial stability.

