Bank Lending May Sharply Decline in 2023 Due to Balance Sheet Fragilities - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Banks in the United States and other advanced economies may experience a sharp decline in lending this year if risks emerge from balance sheet fragilities, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday.

"In a severe downside scenario in which risks stemming from bank balance sheet fragilities materialize, bank lending in the United States and other advanced economies could sharply decline, with macroeconomic effects amplified by a number of channels," the report said.

The financial sector in many countries will remain highly vulnerable to a rise in interest rates expected in the coming months, the report said.

The tightening of financial conditions is expected to extend into 2024 and beyond, but to a lesser extent, the report also said.

A sharp decrease in bank lending around the world may deteriorate consumer confidence, which may lead to lower demand and lower investment, the report added.

Global trade would be further depressed and see a sharp loss of investor appetite spreading across several regions, according to the report.