Bank of AJK launches "Tourism Promotion Finance" through loan scheme

The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has launched a vigorous campaign under the scheme "Tourism Promotion Finance" through a loan scheme to be provided for the development of tourism in the valley during the current tourist season and to promote tourism in the Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has launched a vigorous campaign under the scheme "Tourism Promotion Finance" through a loan scheme to be provided for the development of tourism in the valley during the current tourist season and to promote tourism in the Azad Kashmir.

According to AJK Bank spokesperson on Monday, this loan scheme was based on easy terms and prompt payment for the development of tourism business in the remote tourist areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, aiming at the construction and renovation of guest houses and conversion of residential houses into guest houses at tourist spots.

The staff of the bank is using full professional skills for the success of the scheme and adding that during the awareness campaign for interested investors in promoting tourism at tourist spots, awareness banners are being displayed by the bank at various public places and brochures are being distributed to increase public interest in tourism investment, said a press release.

The limit of loans provided under the scheme introduced by the bank for tourism development has been fixed for five years which has minimum monthly installments and quick processing of Loans under the scheme are given on very soft terms and minimum markup.

People with low income are also playing their role in the promotion of tourism and development of the state through this scheme. Customers can benefit from the scheme by getting loans from BAJK on easy terms for further expansion of their business, renovation of hotels, construction of guest houses and conversion of residential houses into guest houses.

According to the bank spokesperson, the loan schemes like Advance Salary loan, Gold Loan, Housing Finance, Personal Loan, Car Financing, Motorcycle Loan, Home Appliances, SME, Micro, Commercial, SBTF and Healthcare, providing access and instant payments to consumers which are helping in accelerating the social and economic development of the region.

Besides, under the supervision and guidance of President/CEO Khawar Saeed, the bank is surpassing the targets with the hard work and team work of the staff, with the support of the customers.