Bank Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Board Of Directors Reviews Financial Position Of Banks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:48 PM

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Directors reviews financial position of banks

Board of Directors (BoD) of Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Thursday held 40th meeting under chairmanship of Mathar Niaz Rana, the Chief Secretary Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Board of Directors (BoD) of Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Thursday held 40th meeting under chairmanship of Mathar Niaz Rana, the Chief Secretary Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President and CEO, Imran Samad, briefed the board about six month performance of the bank. The meeting reviewed financial position of the bank and approved half yearly accounts.

The chairman emphasized need to work with more dedication and devotion to further improve method of profitability and image of the bank.

The meeting was attended by BAJK Directors, Fayaz Ali Abbasi Senior Member Board of Revenue AJK, Farid Ahmad Tarar, Secretary Finance AJK, Ejaz Hussain Rathore Chartered Accountant, Naveed Sadiq renowned businessman, Maazullah Khan Company Secretary and Shahid Shahzad Mir, Chief Financial Officer.

