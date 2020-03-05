UrduPoint.com
Bank Of Canada Cuts Overnight Rate Amid Coronavirus Fears - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Bank of Canada has slashed the overnight rate to 1.25 percent amid the market turmoil stemming from global coronavirus fears, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

