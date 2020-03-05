Bank of Canada Cuts Overnight Rate Amid Coronavirus Fears - Statement

The Bank of Canada has slashed the overnight rate to 1.25 percent amid the market turmoil stemming from global coronavirus fears, according to a statement released on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Bank of Canada has slashed the overnight rate to 1.25 percent amid the market turmoil stemming from global coronavirus fears, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

"The Bank of Canada today lowered its target for the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 1.

25 percent," the statement said. "While Canada's economy has been operating close to potential with inflation on target, the COVID-19 virus is a material negative shock to the Canadian and global outlooks, and monetary and fiscal authorities are responding."