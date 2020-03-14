Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Basis Points to 0.75% - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Bank of Canada is cutting the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 0.75 percent in an effort to stimulate the Canadian economy and keep credit channels open amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the global markets and economy, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday.

"The Bank [of Canada] is today cutting its target for the overnight rate by 50 basis points to three-quarters of a percent," Poloz said. "It's already clear that the spread of the coronavirus is having serious consequences for Canadian families and for Canada's economy."