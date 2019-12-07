UrduPoint.com
Bank Of Canada Governor Poloz To Step Down In June 2020 - Statement

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:05 PM

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Friday announced that he will not seek a second seven-year term and will step down from his position next June

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Friday announced that he will not seek a second seven-year term and will step down from his position next June.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the ninth Governor of the Bank of Canada," Poloz said in a press release issued by the Bank.

"The role of Governor of the Bank of Canada has been my dream job - I will leave it next June with gratitude and great pride."

He also said the Bank during his tenure created conditions for steady economic growth, low unemployment and low inflation through challenging times.

Poloz assumed governorship in June 2013, replacing Mark Carney, who assumed the role of Governor of the Bank of England.

