Bank Of Canada Hikes Rate By 25 Basis Points, Continues Quantitative Tightening
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it was increasing the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% and the bank rate to 5%, continuing its policy of quantitative tightening.
The Bank of Canada had maintained the 4.5% overnight interest rates and the bank rate at 4.
75% since it first raised them on January 25.
"The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 4�%, with the Bank Rate at 5% and the deposit rate at 4�%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening," the Bank said in a statement.
The Bank of Canada will be announcing its next rate decision on July 12.