Bank Of Canada Hikes Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5%, Continues Quantitative Tightening

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 08:22 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it decided to increase the overnight rate to 5%, the bank rate to 5.25%, while pledging its continued quantitative tightening.

"The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5,25% and the deposit rate at 5%.

The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening," the bank's statement said.

The Bank of Canada said that the next overnight target rate announcement would take place on September 6.

