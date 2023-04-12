Close
Bank Of Canada Holds Overnight Rate At 4.5%, Continues Quantitative Tightening-Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Bank of Canada Holds Overnight Rate at 4.5%, Continues Quantitative Tightening-Statement

The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday it was maintaining its overnight interest rate at 4.5% while also saying it will continue quantitative tightening

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday it was maintaining its overnight interest rate at 4.5% while also saying it will continue quantitative tightening.

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 4.5%, with the Bank Rate at 4.75% and the deposit rate at 4.5%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.

The decision was made in consideration of lower energy prices which in turn helps easing inflation, stabilises supply chains and tightens monetary policy across the globe, the statement continued.

Moreover, as the bank continues its quantitative tightening, it will continue to assess whether the current monetary policy is "sufficiently restrictive" to decrease pressure, noting a raise of the overnight interest rate will be done if deemed necessary.

The Bank of Canada will be announcing its next overnight rate on June 7.

