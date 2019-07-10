Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate at 1.75 percent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada's central bank on Wednesday maintained its key lending rate at 1.75 percent in line with economists' expectations, while revising its growth forecast for the Canadian economy upwards

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Canada's central bank on Wednesday maintained its key lending rate at 1.75 percent in line with economists' expectations, while revising its growth forecast for the Canadian economy upwards.

The Bank of Canada, whose last rate increase was in October, said in a statement that "the degree of accommodation being provided by the current policy interest rate remains appropriate," while revising its growth forecast for the country's economy to 1.3 percent in 2019, compared with its previous projection of 1.2 percent.