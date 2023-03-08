Bank of Canada Maintains Interest Rate at 4.5%, Continues 'Quantitative Tightening'

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Tuesday that it has decided to maintain the overnight interest rate at 4.5% and continue its policy of "quantitative tightening."

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 4.5%, with the Bank Rate at 4.75% and the deposit rate at 4.5%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening," the statement said.

The decision to maintain the current rates were influenced by slowing global growth and lower energy prices, which could help reduce the current high inflation, the statement said.

Even though prices grew as expected, the Bank of Canada pointed out that China's economic rebound and Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, remain key sources of risk, the statement said.

In addition, "restrictive" monetary policy continues to negatively affect Canadians, the statement said, with persisting high food and accommodation prices, the statement said.

The Bank of Canada said it continues to expect inflation levels to decrease to 3% by the middle of this year, the statement added.

The next announcement on the overnight rate is scheduled for April 12 and will include the next full outlook for the Canadian economy and inflation.

