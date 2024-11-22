Bank Of China Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Operation In New Zealand
Bank of China celebrated ten years of operation in New Zealand with local business partners, clients and customers on Thursday
The Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited was inaugurated on November 21, 2014, with the goal of facilitating trade, economic exchanges, and financial cooperation between China and New Zealand. The bank's decade-long operation in New Zealand has made it one of the top banks in New Zealand's local market.
Chinese Ambassador Wang Xiaolong and New Zealand Minister for Trade, Agriculture, Forestry, Hunting and Fishing, and Associate Minister for Foreign Affairs Todd McClay made a keynote speech at the ceremony.
Wang said the Bank of China New Zealand has actively served China-New Zealand cross-border business and financing in New Zealand.
"As one of the top ten banks in New Zealand in terms of asset size, it has made significant contributions to local economic and social development as well as our bilateral economic and trade cooperation," said Wang.
"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership", said the Chinese ambassador. "A strong and mutually beneficiary economic relationship, the cooperation in the financial sector included, has been an important part of that partnership."
McClay, for his part, echoed Wang's speech in acknowledging Bank of China New Zealand's 10-year growth and the 10th anniversary of the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership between New Zealand and China.
He took the example of himself leading the largest-ever New Zealand trade delegation to the China International Import Expo in Shanghai this year, resulting in signing multiple trade agreements.
