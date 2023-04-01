UrduPoint.com

Bank Of China Net Profit Up 5.02 Pct In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Bank of China net profit up 5.02 pct in 2022

Bank of China (BOC), one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, saw its net profit increase by 5.02 percent year on year in 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) Bank of China (BOC), one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, saw its net profit increase by 5.02 percent year on year in 2022.

Last year, BOC raked in a total of 227.44 billion yuan (about 33.1 billion U.S.

dollars) in net profit attributable to shareholders of its parent company, according to the bank's report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Its revenue rose by 2.06 percent from a year ago, the report noted.

Meanwhile, BOC's assets increased 8.2 percent from the beginning of 2022 to 28.91 trillion yuan as of year-end.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Bank Shanghai Stock Exchange From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Police steal the limelight in NAS Cycling Ch ..

Dubai Police steal the limelight in NAS Cycling Challenge

2 minutes ago
 City extend excellent run with inspired comeback a ..

City extend excellent run with inspired comeback against Liverpool

2 minutes ago
 STA felicitates Pakistan boys under-14 for world g ..

STA felicitates Pakistan boys under-14 for world group

10 minutes ago
 March inflation breaks 50 years record as it goes ..

March inflation breaks 50 years record as it goes up to 35.37 per cent

1 hour ago
 ICBC to continue to promote international operatio ..

ICBC to continue to promote international operations: Senior Executive

10 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ so ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.