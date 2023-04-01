Bank of China net profit up 5.02 pct in 2022

Bank of China (BOC), one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, saw its net profit increase by 5.02 percent year on year in 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) Bank of China (BOC), one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, saw its net profit increase by 5.02 percent year on year in 2022.

Last year, BOC raked in a total of 227.44 billion yuan (about 33.1 billion U.S.

dollars) in net profit attributable to shareholders of its parent company, according to the bank's report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Its revenue rose by 2.06 percent from a year ago, the report noted.

Meanwhile, BOC's assets increased 8.2 percent from the beginning of 2022 to 28.91 trillion yuan as of year-end.