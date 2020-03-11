Bank of England Cuts Interest Rates to 0.25% in Anticipation of Coronavirus 'Shock'

The Bank of England has announced it is slashing interest rates from 0.75 percent to 0.25 percent among other measures intended to stave off the impact that coronavirus may have on the economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Bank of England has announced it is slashing interest rates from 0.75 percent to 0.25 percent among other measures intended to stave off the impact that coronavirus may have on the economy.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Bank said that the Monetary Policy Committee had voted to reduce the "Bank Rate" by 5 basis points and to introduce a new Term Funding scheme for small and medium-sized businesses by opening up its coffers.

"The reduction in Bank Rate will help to support business and consumer confidence at a difficult time, to bolster the cash flows of businesses and households, and to reduce the cost, and to improve the availability, of finance," the Bank said.

The Bank also said that it expected the economic shock from the global coronavirus outbreak to be "sharp and large," but that the policies were intended to ensure it was temporary.

The array of policies adopted by the three key Bank of England committees will be funded by the issuance of up to �435 billion ($562.8 billion) of government bonds over a 12-month period, the statement read.

The various global outbreaks of the coronavirus and stringent prevention measures have sparked fears of widespread economic downturn.

Earlier this month, the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) released an interim report where it changed its initial forecast for global economic growth for 2020 from an already weak 2.9 percent to 2.4 percent, and all but assuring that several countries will be left in recession.