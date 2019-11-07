UrduPoint.com
Bank Of England Expects UK Economic Growth To Halve In 2019 Over Brexit, Global Slowdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:48 PM

Bank of England Expects UK Economic Growth to Halve in 2019 Over Brexit, Global Slowdown

The Bank of England projects that the United Kingdom's economic growth in 2019 will halve year-on-year over Brexit uncertainty and the slowdown of other economies

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Bank of England projects that the United Kingdom's economic growth in 2019 will halve year-on-year over Brexit uncertainty and the slowdown of other economies.

"Growth in the UK economy has been volatile this year in part because of Brexit preparations. Looking through those ups and downs, growth has slowed. We expect growth this year to be roughly half that in 2018. That is partly because growth in other countries has also slowed," the Bank of England said in a monetary policy report.

Back in March, the UK Office for Budget Responsibility projected the GDP growth to total 1.2 percent in 2019 and 1.4 percent in 2020.

On November 6, Chancellor Sajid Javid was due to present an autumn budget speech, which traditionally contains fresh economic forecasts, but the plans were canceled over the looming snap election in December.

The Brexit deadline was moved to January 31 after the UK parliament failed to ratify the updated divorce deal by late October.

