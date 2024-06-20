Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

The Bank of England on Thursday kept its key interest rate at a 16-year high despite slowing UK inflation, opting against a cut before Britain's general election next month

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Bank of England on Thursday kept its key interest rate at a 16-year high despite slowing UK inflation, opting against a cut before Britain's general election next month.

While UK inflation slowed in May to a near three-year low of 2.0 percent, matching the central bank's target, the BoE had been expected to keep the rate at 5.25 percent ahead of the national vote on July 4.

"It's good news that inflation has returned to.

.. target," Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said following the regular policy meeting.

"We need to be sure that inflation will stay low and that's why we've decided to hold rates at 5.25 percent for now."

Ahead of the announcement, the Swiss National Bank unveiled a second straight interest-rate cut, after becoming in March the first Western central bank to slash borrowing costs that had been raised to battle inflation. Norway froze rates Thursday.