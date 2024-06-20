Bank Of England Freezes Rate Before UK Election
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 05:57 PM
The Bank of England on Thursday kept its key interest rate at a 16-year high despite slowing UK inflation, opting against a cut before Britain's general election next month
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Bank of England on Thursday kept its key interest rate at a 16-year high despite slowing UK inflation, opting against a cut before Britain's general election next month.
While UK inflation slowed in May to a near three-year low of 2.0 percent, matching the central bank's target, the BoE had been expected to keep the rate at 5.25 percent ahead of the national vote on July 4.
"It's good news that inflation has returned to.
.. target," Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said following the regular policy meeting.
"We need to be sure that inflation will stay low and that's why we've decided to hold rates at 5.25 percent for now."
Ahead of the announcement, the Swiss National Bank unveiled a second straight interest-rate cut, after becoming in March the first Western central bank to slash borrowing costs that had been raised to battle inflation. Norway froze rates Thursday.
Recent Stories
China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..
PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
More Stories From Business
-
China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economic cooperation45 seconds ago
-
PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points47 seconds ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at local market, up by $3 in int’l trade3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 28.75% to Rs 7.9 trillion in 11 months5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 20249 hours ago
-
NETU establishment to drive innovation, sustainable development: Planning Ministry22 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 20241 day ago