Bank of England holds interest rate at 0.75%

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Bank of England policymakers have decided to leave its key interest rate at 0.75 percent, the central bank said Thursday, maintaining the status quo ahead of Brexit next month.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-2 to hold borrowing costs, according to minutes of the two-day gathering which added that policymakers would "continue to monitor closely the responses of companies and households to Brexit developments as well as the prospects for a recovery in global growth".