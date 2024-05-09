Bank Of England Holds Rate At 16-year High, Signals Looming Cut
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 05:54 PM
The Bank of England on Thursday kept its main interest rate at a 16-year high, but hinted at a cut over the summer as UK inflation cools further and the country looks set to exit recession
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Bank of England on Thursday kept its main interest rate at a 16-year high, but hinted at a cut over the summer as UK inflation cools further and the country looks set to exit recession.
"We need to see more evidence that inflation will stay low before we can cut interest rates," BoE governor Andrew Bailey said after the central bank left borrowing costs at 5.25 percent, the highest level since 2008.
Signalling that a rate cut was on the horizon, two members of the bank's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted at the May meeting for interest rates to be cut by 0.
25 percentage points.
The BoE maintained borrowing costs for a sixth meeting in a row, mirroring a wait-and-see approach by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB).
Thursday's decision came on the eve of official data expected to show that the UK economy has exited a mild recession ahead of a general election due this year.
The BoE on Thursday voiced confidence that the UK economy had grown in the first quarter, which would signal the end of a short-lived recession.
Recent Stories
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
PESCO notifies power suspension
More Stories From Business
-
EZDMC, TESCO organise safety seminar at Mohmand Zone11 minutes ago
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank6 minutes ago
-
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes6 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut10 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 56 points50 minutes ago
-
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market10 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar10 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs 239,200 per tola1 hour ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1400 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
District administration announces first-ever two days mango festival in Matiari10 minutes ago
-
European stocks stutter before Bank of England rate call10 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago