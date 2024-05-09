Open Menu

Bank Of England Holds Rate At 16-year High, Signals Looming Cut

Published May 09, 2024

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Bank of England on Thursday kept its main interest rate at a 16-year high, but hinted at a cut over the summer as UK inflation cools further and the country looks set to exit recession.

"We need to see more evidence that inflation will stay low before we can cut interest rates," BoE governor Andrew Bailey said after the central bank left borrowing costs at 5.25 percent, the highest level since 2008.

Signalling that a rate cut was on the horizon, two members of the bank's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted at the May meeting for interest rates to be cut by 0.

25 percentage points.

The BoE maintained borrowing costs for a sixth meeting in a row, mirroring a wait-and-see approach by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB).

Thursday's decision came on the eve of official data expected to show that the UK economy has exited a mild recession ahead of a general election due this year.

The BoE on Thursday voiced confidence that the UK economy had grown in the first quarter, which would signal the end of a short-lived recession.

