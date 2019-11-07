Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

(@imziishan)

The Bank of England said Thursday that policymakers have left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, sitting tight before next month's UK general election aimed at unlocking Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The Bank of England said Thursday that policymakers have left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, sitting tight before next month's UK general election aimed at unlocking Brexit.

The central bank, issuing the outcome of its latest monetary policy meeting, also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.

4 percent in 2019 but downgraded 2020 guidance to 1.2 percent. That contrasted with prior predictions of 1.3 percent for both years.