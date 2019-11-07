UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Of England Holds Rate, Tweaks UK Growth Forecasts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:38 PM

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England said Thursday that policymakers have left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, sitting tight before next month's UK general election aimed at unlocking Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The Bank of England said Thursday that policymakers have left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, sitting tight before next month's UK general election aimed at unlocking Brexit.

The central bank, issuing the outcome of its latest monetary policy meeting, also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.

4 percent in 2019 but downgraded 2020 guidance to 1.2 percent. That contrasted with prior predictions of 1.3 percent for both years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank United Kingdom Brexit 2019 2020 Election 2018

Recent Stories

US Calls Iran's Ban of IAEA Inspector From Uranium ..

8 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister appreciates UNHCR's steps for up ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir enjoys support of ..

10 minutes ago

Eight police personnel get injured in a road misha ..

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns review petition regarding c ..

10 minutes ago

Ayaz Latif Palijo condemns manhandling of protesti ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.