Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% on eve of Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, while slashing its estimate for UK growth this year, it said Thursday one day before the country exits the European Union.

The BoE said the British economy would expand by only 0.8 percent this year, down sharply on its previous 1.2-percent forecast.