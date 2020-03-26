Bank of England keeps interest rate at record-low 0.1%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at 0.1 percent Thursday, a week after cutting the borrowing cost to the record-low level to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee opted to maintain the rate at a scheduled gathering after last week's emergency meeting in response to the fast-moving COVID-19 outbreak.