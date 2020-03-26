UrduPoint.com
Bank Of England Keeps Interest Rate At Record-low 0.1%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:47 PM

Bank of England keeps interest rate at record-low 0.1%

The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at 0.1 percent Thursday, a week after cutting the borrowing cost to the record-low level to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee opted to maintain the rate at a scheduled gathering after last week's emergency meeting in response to the fast-moving COVID-19 outbreak.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee opted to maintain the rate at a scheduled gathering after last week's emergency meeting in response to the fast-moving COVID-19 outbreak.

