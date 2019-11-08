Bank of England maintain interests rate at 0.75 pct

The Bank of England (BoE), central bank of the UK, maintained the interest rate at 0.75 percent Thursday after Monetary Policy Committee of the bank voted by a majority of 7-2 to keep the rate unchanged

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):The Bank of England (BoE), central bank of the UK, maintained the interest rate at 0.75 percent Thursday after Monetary Policy Committee of the bank voted by a majority of 7-2 to keep the rate unchanged.

The BoE said UK inflation has fallen back to just below their 2 percent target. But with the risk of a no-deal Brexit falling recently and global growth to recover gradually, they expected UK economic growth to get some help.

Economists of the BoE also expected British GDP growth appears to have returned from negative territory to positive in the third quarter of 2019. They said based on official data to August, UK GDP is expected to increase 0.4 percent in Q3 then fall back to 0.2 percent in Q4.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said: "The split vote will grab the limelight, but the Monetary Policy Committee's forecasts also suggest that the committee as a whole has become less convinced by the case for raising bank rate over the coming years.

" Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the BoE remains concerned about the limited upside to capacity.

"A relatively smooth transition to new UK-EU relations, coupled with a removal of some of the current global headwinds, could therefore see interest rates start rising earlier than markets currently anticipate," she said.

"However, with the final UK-EU trade deal likely to take some time to conclude, uncertainty is likely to last longer, causing business investment and overall economic growth to be more muted than what the BoE is expecting at the moment," she added.