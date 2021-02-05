UrduPoint.com
Bank Of England Maintains Key Rate At 0.1%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:31 AM

Bank of England Maintains Key Rate at 0.1%

The Bank of England (BoE) maintained its key rate at 0.1 percent as expected, the regulator said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Bank of England (BoE) maintained its key rate at 0.1 percent as expected, the regulator said on Thursday.

There have been some speculations among analysts that the Bank of England may turn to negative Bank Rate, which determines the interest paid to commercial banks that hold money with the BoE, amid weakening economy but most experts expected that the bank will keep its rate unchanged.

"Bank Rate should be maintained at 0.1% ... The Bank of England should continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these purchases at �875 billion [$1.22 trillion]," the BoE said in a press release.

The decision to keep the Bank Rate at 0.1 percent was made unanimously by all members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The MPC also unanimously decided to keep the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, which is financed by central bank reserves, at 20 billion pound sterling.

The Bank Rate dropped from 0.25 percent to 0.1 percent on March 19 of last year and it remained unchanged since then.

In addition, the BoE lowered its forecast of the UK's economic growth in 2021 from 7.25 percent to five percent.

"GDP is projected to recover rapidly towards pre-Covid levels over 2021, as the vaccination programme is assumed to lead to an easing of Covid-related restrictions and people's health concerns," the regulator added.

Moreover, the BoE raised its forecast for the UK GDP growth in 2022 from 6.25 percent to 7.25 percent. The prolonged COVID-19 restrictions and emergence of new coronavirus strains that may impact the efficacy of vaccines are named among risk-factors for the economy.

