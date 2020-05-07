Bank of England Maintains Key Rate at 0.1%

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Bank of England (the UK central bank) said on Thursday it maintained the key rate unchanged at 0.1 percent.

"Our MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%," the Bank of England said in a press release.

The bank also confirmed the volume of further asset purchases from the national market at 645 billion British pounds ($797.2 billion).

The Bank of England said it expected the country's GDP to see a 14 percent decrease in 2020 and then grow by 15 percent in 2021.

"UK GDP in the scenario falls by 14% in 2020 as a whole. Activity picks up materially in the latter part of 2020 and into 2021 after social distancing measures are relaxed, although it does not reach its pre�Covid level until the second half of 2021. In 2022, GDP growth is around 3%," the bank said in its Monetary Policy Report.

The bank also expressed willingness to ensure inflation return to the target level of 2 percent.

"We set interest rates to influence spending in the economy and to ensure inflation (the pace of price rises) returns to our 2% target sustainably. Low inflation supports jobs and growth. We ensure the UK financial system is resilient to, and prepared for, the wide range of risks it could face - so that the system can serve UK households and businesses in bad times as well as good," the Bank of England went on to say, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is "dramatically" reducing both jobs and incomes in the United Kingdom.

The Bank of England added that the UK major banks were "strong enough to continue lending during this period of severe economic disruption."

It also confirmed readiness to implement new measures to support households and businesses.

