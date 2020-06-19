UrduPoint.com
Bank Of England Maintains Key Rate At 0.1%, Pours Extra $1.25Bln In Economy Support

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Bank of England Maintains Key Rate at 0.1%, Pours Extra $1.25Bln in Economy Support



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Bank of England decided on Thursday to maintain the key rate unchanged at 0.1 percent and to expand the bond-buying economy relief program by 100 billion pounds ($1.25 billion).

"Our MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.

1% and to continue with the existing programme of 200 billion of UK government bond and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves. The Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase the target stock of purchased UK government bonds, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by an additional 100 billion, to take the total stock of asset purchases to 745 billion," the Bank of England said in a press release.

