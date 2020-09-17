UrduPoint.com
Bank Of England Maintains Key Rate At 0.1%, Volume Of Asset Purchases At About $960Bln

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:53 PM

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has kept the key rate unchanged at 0.1 percent, as well as confirmed the volume of further asset purchases from the national market at 745 billion pounds ($960 billion), according to the regulator's press release issued on Thursday

"At its meeting ending on 16 September 2020, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programmes of UK government bond and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the total stock of these purchases at 745 billion," the bank said.

The regulator also set a monetary policy to meet the 2-percent inflation target in a bid to sustain economic growth and employment.

In addition, the Bank of England said that the economic outlook remains "unusually uncertain" in light of the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, which can add additional pressure.

In general, the bank expects GDP in the third quarter to be around 7 percent below the 2019 fourth-quarter level, which is better than expected in the August report.

