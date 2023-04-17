Bank of England Mulls Increasing Insurance Deposits for Businesses - Reports

The Bank of England is considering strengthening deposit guarantees for businesses, namely increasing the amount covered, Financial Times reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Bank of England is considering strengthening deposit guarantees for businesses, namely increasing the amount covered, Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The regulator is concerned that the guarantee's current 85,000 pounds ($105,300) limit only covers roughly two-thirds of deposits and that the low level of pre-funding means customers have to wait for at least a week before regaining access to their cash, according to the media.

That is why another part of the regulator's massive deposit guarantee scheme overhaul includes forcing banks to increase pre-funding of the system to guarantee faster access to liquidity in case of a lender's collapse, the media reported.

The changes come following the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after in March, which lead to clients of its UK subsidiary lender massively withdrawing their money overnight, the report added.

On March 10, SVB failed after a bank run, marking the largest US bank collapse since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and with poor risk management, among other factors.