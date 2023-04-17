UrduPoint.com

Bank Of England Mulls Increasing Insurance Deposits For Businesses - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Bank of England Mulls Increasing Insurance Deposits for Businesses - Reports

The Bank of England is considering strengthening deposit guarantees for businesses, namely increasing the amount covered, Financial Times reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Bank of England is considering strengthening deposit guarantees for businesses, namely increasing the amount covered, Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The regulator is concerned that the guarantee's current 85,000 pounds ($105,300) limit only covers roughly two-thirds of deposits and that the low level of pre-funding means customers have to wait for at least a week before regaining access to their cash, according to the media.

That is why another part of the regulator's massive deposit guarantee scheme overhaul includes forcing banks to increase pre-funding of the system to guarantee faster access to liquidity in case of a lender's collapse, the media reported.

The changes come following the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after in March, which lead to clients of its UK subsidiary lender massively withdrawing their money overnight, the report added.

On March 10, SVB failed after a bank run, marking the largest US bank collapse since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and with poor risk management, among other factors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Bank Lead United Kingdom Money March Media

Recent Stories

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

12 minutes ago
 Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, Natio ..

Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, National Security Staff Until Actio ..

7 minutes ago
 110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalaba ..

110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat ..

PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat crops before new rain spell

7 minutes ago
 LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

8 minutes ago
 DC order crackdown against illegal buildings, park ..

DC order crackdown against illegal buildings, parking stands

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.