Bank Of England Raises Key Interest Rate To 4.5%

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Bank of England raised the key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5% on Thursday as it struggles to rein in rampant inflation.

This is the 12th consecutive hike of the Bank Rate, which stood at a mere 0.1% in December 2021. The central bank hopes that higher borrowing costs will help bring the record 10.2% inflation rate down to the 2% target by late 2024.

"We know that means that many people will face higher borrowing costs.

Around one in three households in the UK have a mortgage. But high inflation that lasts for a long time makes things worse for everyone," the monetary policy report read.

The bank has revised the projected inflation rate to 8.2% from 8.5% in the second quarter of 2023. It is expected to slow down further to 3.4% in Q2 2024. The industrial output is set to improve to 0% from -0.7% it projected in the February report and rise to 0.9% in Q2 2024, before slowing down to 0.7% in Q2 2025.

