UrduPoint.com

Bank Of England Raises Key Rate To 4.25% From 4% Per Annum - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Bank of England Raises Key Rate to 4.25% From 4% Per Annum - Statement

The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum.

"The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment.

At its meeting ending on 22 March 2023, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25%. Two members preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 4%," the regulator said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank March From Employment

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

3 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

3 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

3 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.