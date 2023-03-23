Bank of England Raises Key Rate to 4.25% From 4% Per Annum - Statement

The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum.

"The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment.

At its meeting ending on 22 March 2023, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25%. Two members preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 4%," the regulator said in a statement.