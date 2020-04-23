Bank of England Says Economy Hits Multi-Century Lows, Can Still Return to Pre-Virus Curve

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The United Kingdom is experiencing the worst economic contraction in centuries due to the coronavirus epidemic, but still has chances to return to the pre-virus trajectory, given adequate support, Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Thursday.

"Based on the early indicators, and based on the experience in other countries that were hit somewhat earlier than the UK, it seems that we are experiencing an economic contraction that is faster and deeper than anything we have seen in the past century, or possibly several centuries," Vlieghe said in a speech.

He said the current economic contraction should not be thought of as a "simple supply shock" as it is "far more complex" - with both supply and demand falling sharply and businesses being affected in a dramatically asymmetric manner- and, consequently, requires far more scope for active policy responses.

"The economy's potential is severely disrupted at the moment but, once the pandemic is over, and other things equal, in principle it should return approximately to the pre-virus trajectory. A persistent undershoot of the economy relative to its pre-virus trajectory is, in my view, most likely to be disinflationary," Vlieghe said.

According to the policymaker, a good balance between monetary and fiscal policy responses can minimize both the amplification and persistence of the economic impact from the pandemic, including reduced borrowing costs, availability of credit supply and smoothly functioning financial markets.